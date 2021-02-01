In a revelation that's not going to sit well with PETA and company, Elon Musk claimed that he has a monkey playing video games with wires hooked up to its head. The interesting titbit was a part of Musk's interaction on the audio-only social app Clubhouse, where he talked about a number of things ranging from his work on brain implants to colonizing Mars.

Primate pong Wants monkeys to play mind-Pong with each other

Musk was referring to ongoing research at his Neuralink startup, which is perfecting brain implants for humans. This currently involves animal testing featuring monkeys with brain implants. They're trying to figure out if monkeys can play "mind-Pong' with each other. Calling these devices a primitive version of neural implants, he described them as "Fitbit in your skull" replete with tiny wires interfacing with the brain.

Eerie coincidence Musk's Neuralink recruitment tweet resembles the plotline of 'The Surge'

Musk even took to Twitter to recruit personnel for Neuralink. The short-term goals detailed using cranial implants to help paraplegic or brain/spine injury victims, with the long-term plan being human-AI symbiosis, which he describes as "species-level important". That is precisely the plotline of Focus Home Interactive's underrated RPG game The Surge, but the species-level human-AI symbiosis doesn't exactly pan out well for humanity.

Science-fact Humans will reach Mars in five and half years: Musk

Musk also revealed a rather ambitious timeline for getting humans to Mars. Just five and a half years! Musk is known to relay overambitious timelines, but this one takes the cake. This is especially true given the regulatory hurdles and safety probes SpaceX has been subjected to owing to the break-neck pace at which tests and launches have taken place in recent times.

No petro-dollars here Musk declares support for Bitcoin; jokes about meme currency Dogecoin