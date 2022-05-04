Entertainment

Cannes 2022: Masks, COVID-19 tests not mandatory for guests

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 04, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Cannes staff members will be wearing masks though

The Cannes Film Festival will not require its attendees to wear face masks or carry any health pass this year. They will also not undergo any tests like they did last year. As per reports, this norm will be followed at both screenings and events. The 75th edition of the festival is set to be held at the French Riviera from May 17-28.

Context Why does this story matter?

Cannes organizers have been strict about following COVID-19 protocols.

Its 73rd edition was canceled due to the raging pandemic in France, the first time since 1968.

The next part took place from July 6 to 17 2021 with Spike Lee as the jury head and the invitees had reportedly received only one e-mail about COVID-19 protocols that mandated them to provide "vaccination confirmation."

Quote Cannes general secretary speaks out

"Since the health pass is no longer in application in France, guests won't have to show a proof of testing or vaccination to enter the Palais," Cannes general secretary François Desrousseaux told Variety. "Most participants will likely be vaccinated anyway, because France has made it complicated for non-vaccinated travelers to enter the country," he added. The Cannes staff members will be donning masks though.

Information This is why COVID-19 norms were relaxed

"We're in a very different situation than last year because the curve of COVID-19 infections is going down, instead of going up," the executive highlighted. Even though test labs won't be set up, the organizers have arranged for the guests to get their PCR reports from a laboratory 500m away from Palais. Non-French citizens will be charged for the same, added Desrousseaux.

Details India receives special honor at Cannes

In other news, India has been chosen as the official country of honor for this year's Cannes Film Market. Notably, this is the first time any nation has been given this respect. The future editions will continue this tradition, said reports. Both Cannes and India have a connection this year. While we are celebrating 75th year of independence, Cannes is hosting its 75th edition.

Information Others Indian connections at this year's Cannes

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's restored version of Pratidwandi will be shown at the Cannes Classics this year. Also, Deepika Padukone is a jury member this time. Further, Ministry of I&B (secretary) Apurva Chandra, Prasoon Joshi, and Shekhar Kapur will participate in an India-centric panel discussion.