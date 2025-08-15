Duleep Trophy: Batters with most sixes in the competition

The 2025-26 Indian domestic cricket season will kick off with the Duleep Trophy in late August. The tournament will return to its traditional zonal format after a one-year hiatus from the four-team structure. This time around, knockout matches are back with quarter-finals and semi-finals scheduled. Ahead of the competition, let's look at the batters with the most sixes in the Duleep Trophy.

#1 Manish Pandey - 26 sixes Former Karnataka captain Manish Pandey tops this list as he hammered 26 sixes in the First-Class competition. Known for his big-hitting skills, Pandey was the first Indian to score a century in the Indian Premier League. Coming to his Duleep Trophy numbers, the South Zone star has tallied 931 runs across 11 games at 62.06 (4s: 85). His strike rate is an impressive 72.90. Pandey also owns two tons and three fifties in the Duleep Trophy.

#2 Yusuf Pathan - 22 sixes Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan was also sensational in the competition, having tallied 22 sixes in just 10 innings of six matches. The West Zone talisman scored 639 runs at a sensational average of 71. His tally also includes three tons, two fifties, and 77 fours. Pathan's strike rate of 118.99 is the best among batters with 300-plus Duleep Trophy runs.