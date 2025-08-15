Duleep Trophy: Players with most appearances in the tournament 

The 2025-26 Indian domestic cricket season will kick off with the Duleep Trophy from August 28 to September 15. The tournament returns to its traditional zonal format after last year's four-team structure. The teams will be divided into North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, Central Zone, and North East Zone. Here we look at the players with the most appearances in Duleep Trophy history.

#1 Mohinder Amarnath - 31 matches One of the best all-rounders in Indian cricket history, Mohinder Amarnath tops this list for recording 31 appearances for North Zone. In these games, the 1983 World Cup winner scored 1,692 runs at an average of 43.38. He tallied three centuries and eight half-centuries. Amarnath also claimed 47 wickets in the competition at an average of 29.68 (5W: 1).

#2 Siraj Bahutule - 30 games Former wrist-spinner Siraj Bahutule made 30 appearances in the competition. The West Zone star is one of the only two bowlers with 100-plus wickets in Duleep Trophy history. Across 30 games, he snapped up 112 wickets at an average of 26.76. He took four five-wicket hauls. Bahutule also owns a hundred in the competition as his tally also reads 907 runs at 26.67.

#3 Shiv Sunder Das - 30 games Former Orissa batter Shiv Sunder Das also played 30 matches in the tourney. The East Zone star scored 1,572 runs at an average of 31.44. He crossed the 50-run mark 11 times in the competition as three of his knocks were converted into hundreds.