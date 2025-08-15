CAB joint secretary suspended over financial misconduct allegations

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has suspended its joint secretary, Debabrata Das, over allegations of financial misconduct. This is a major move by the CAB as it is the first time such an action has been taken against a senior official in the organization. Das has been barred from all CAB activities and positions for six months. Here are further details.

Investigation details In-depth probe launched into financial dealings and allegations The CAB has launched a detailed probe into the financial transactions and allegations against Das. He is accused of taking money from people in return for promises to get them selected in Bengal teams or clubs affiliated with the CAB. The allegations also include misappropriation of CAB resources by approving food bills for Town Club players and routing them through the association's canteen expenditure.

Funding suspension Town club funding suspended Along with the suspension of Das, the CAB has also suspended funding for Town Club, which he chairs. The move has sent ripples through the Bengal cricket community, with many demanding stricter action against officials involved in financial irregularities. The CAB's Apex Council has said that the investigation will be completed within six months and further action will be taken based on its findings.