Independence Day: Indian shuttlers to win Olympic medal

India's Olympic history is laced with with glory and unforgettable milestones. At the 2024 Paris Games, India extended its Olympic medal tally to 41. Out of these, three medals have come from badminton. As of now, two Indian players have won an Olympic medal in the sport. This Independence Day (2025), we celebrate India's greatest moments in badminton at the Olympic Games.

Nehwal Saina Nehwal: India's first Olympic medalist in badminton Saina Nehwal was the first shuttler to bring an Olympic medal to India. She clinched the bronze medal in the women's singles event in 2012 (London). The star athlete prevailed after Wang Xin retired midway through the bronze medal playoff with an injury. Nehwal's campaign ended after she went down against world champion Wang Yihan in the semi-final.

Sindhu PV Sindhu: First Indian shuttler with silver medal Although Nehwal had a hard time in the 2016 Rio Olympics, PV Sindhu raised the bar that year. She went a step ahead of Nehwal and clinched the silver medal (women's singles). The then 21-year-old Sindhu even won the opening set in the final against Carolina Marin but went down in the next two. She, hence, had to settle for a second-place finish.