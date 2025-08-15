Asia Cup: Will Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan make T20I comeback? 

Pakistan cricket is in a state of turmoil after their 1-2 ODI series defeat against West Indies. The loss marked the first time in 34 years that Pakistan had been beaten by the Windies in the format. Now, as the focus shifts to T20 Asia Cup 2025 starting September 9, there are speculations around Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan 's comeback to the T20I side. Here are further details.

Squad changes PCB considering dropping Babar, Rizwan for Asia Cup According to reports from Cricfollow, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not likely to hand Babar and Rizwan and comeback in the T20I team. The duo has not played a single T20I match in 2025, with Babar last seen in action against South Africa back in December 2024. Rizwan also hasn't played since then, further fueling speculation about their exclusion from the Asia Cup squad.

Performance review Performance in PSL and ODI series Babar's performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has also been disappointing. He scored only 288 runs at an average of 36. Rizwan, on the contrary, enjoyed an impressive campaign - 367 runs at 52.42. The Pakistan skipper, however, had a hard time against West Indies, scoring a mere 69 runs. Babar's scores in the series were 0, 9, and 47.