Entertainment

Johnny Depp penetrated me with liquor bottle repeatedly: Amber Heard

Johnny Depp penetrated me with liquor bottle repeatedly: Amber Heard

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 06, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

What did Amber Heard say in her second day of testimony?

Amber Heard continued her testimony on Thursday in the ongoing defamation case against her former spouse/actor Johnny Depp. Recalling their relationship and the violence that Depp allegedly perpetrated, Heard gave graphic accounts of the sexual assault she suffered while being married to him. For instance, he once allegedly penetrated her with a liquor bottle "over and over again" and "said he would kill me."

Context Why does this story matter?

The defamation trial undergoing in Fairfax Country, Virginia is in its fourth week.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50M for defaming him by writing an op-ed piece for The Washington Post in 2018 detailing her experience of domestic violence. This article didn't name Depp though.

The Tourist actor denies assault claims, instead alleging Heard was the abuser.

Later, Heard filed a $100M counter-suit.

Details Heard recounts their infamous Australia altercation

In an emotional testimony, Heard revisited their infamous Australia altercation from 2015. The Aquaman star alleged Depp threw her around, shoved her against the refrigerator, and bashed her against a wall in an inebriated state. "It [was] so easy for him to throw me around." Depp also allegedly penetrated her with a liquor bottle "over and over again" and "said he would kill me."

Doubt Depp alleged she had affairs with co-actors

Going further, Heard also spoke about Depp's jealousy of the people she worked with. She said Depp accused her of having affairs with her The Adderall Diaries co-actor James Franco and Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl co-star). Allegedly, while they were flying to Depp's daughter's birthday in a private plane, Depp attacked her, including kicking her in the back, in front of his staff.

Quote This is allegedly how their fight on plane went

"It went from asking me about how the kissing scene went...how the sex scene went to asking me what [Franco] had done in the scene...," Heard said, adding, "I felt so embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people."

Drug, alcohol abuse Depp is surrounded by enablers, claimed Heard

Heard said, like the altercation on the flight, Depp had a team of "enablers" always surrounding him, who didn't butt in during fights. These people would also shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use. Depp, during his testimony, had denied that he'd drank excessively before getting on the plane. But a recording was played Thursday, where Depp is babbling incoherently.