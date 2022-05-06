Johnny Depp penetrated me with liquor bottle repeatedly: Amber Heard
Amber Heard continued her testimony on Thursday in the ongoing defamation case against her former spouse/actor Johnny Depp. Recalling their relationship and the violence that Depp allegedly perpetrated, Heard gave graphic accounts of the sexual assault she suffered while being married to him. For instance, he once allegedly penetrated her with a liquor bottle "over and over again" and "said he would kill me."
- The defamation trial undergoing in Fairfax Country, Virginia is in its fourth week.
- Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50M for defaming him by writing an op-ed piece for The Washington Post in 2018 detailing her experience of domestic violence. This article didn't name Depp though.
- The Tourist actor denies assault claims, instead alleging Heard was the abuser.
- Later, Heard filed a $100M counter-suit.
In an emotional testimony, Heard revisited their infamous Australia altercation from 2015. The Aquaman star alleged Depp threw her around, shoved her against the refrigerator, and bashed her against a wall in an inebriated state. "It [was] so easy for him to throw me around." Depp also allegedly penetrated her with a liquor bottle "over and over again" and "said he would kill me."
Going further, Heard also spoke about Depp's jealousy of the people she worked with. She said Depp accused her of having affairs with her The Adderall Diaries co-actor James Franco and Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl co-star). Allegedly, while they were flying to Depp's daughter's birthday in a private plane, Depp attacked her, including kicking her in the back, in front of his staff.
"It went from asking me about how the kissing scene went...how the sex scene went to asking me what [Franco] had done in the scene...," Heard said, adding, "I felt so embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people."
Heard said, like the altercation on the flight, Depp had a team of "enablers" always surrounding him, who didn't butt in during fights. These people would also shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use. Depp, during his testimony, had denied that he'd drank excessively before getting on the plane. But a recording was played Thursday, where Depp is babbling incoherently.