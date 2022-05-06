Entertainment

Khatija, AR Rahman's eldest daughter, is now married; shares pics

Congratulations to the newlywed couple! (Photo credit: Instagram/@khatija.rahman)

Musician and singer Khatija Rahman, the eldest daughter of Academy Award-winning musical artist AR Rahman, is now married. Khatija got hitched to her fiancé Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in an intimate nikah ceremony and her father shared a group photograph from the event to celebrate the union. Soon after, Khatija shared a picture with her newlywed husband as well. Here's congratulating the pair!

D-day How did AR Rahman wish the couple?

Sharing a family picture on social media on Thursday night, the music maestro wrote, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love (sic)." In the image, we can see Rahman posing with the newlyweds alongside his wife Saira Banu, and their children, Ameen and Rahima. Rahman's mother Kareema's framed picture was also kept beside them.

Wedding look Bride, groom went with complementary off-white attire

Later, Khatija gave us a closer look into her D-day outfit. In the image, one could see the bride went with an off-white, cream-ish ensemble and matching jewelry, while Shaik Mohamed donned a white sherwani. She captioned it by writing, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man." Celebrity stylist Shruti Agarwal had conceptualized the costume and styled Khatija.

Wishes Rahman's colleagues, netizens poured love online

As soon as the news surfaced, many social media users as well as the colleagues of Rahman left loving comments and messages online. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote on Instagram: "Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple." A cheery "congratulations" came from producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala as well. To note, Rahman had most recently helmed music for Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2.

Engagement Pair got engaged last December

To recall, the wedding comes five months after the young pair had gotten engaged to marry. Back in January, Khatija had announced she was engaged to Shaik Mohamed, who is a sound engineer based out of Tamil Nadu, on December 29, 2021, which was also her birthday. Only close family members and some loved ones were in attendance, according to her post.