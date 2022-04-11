Entertainment

Noted actor Shiv Subramaniam passes away; film industry pays respect

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 11, 2022, 11:03 am

Noted Bollywood actor and screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away on Sunday night in Mumbai. He was reportedly 52. The cause behind his death is not yet known. The news comes just two months after Subramaniam and his wife Divya's only child, 16-year-old son Jahaan succumbed to a brain tumor. He was last seen in Netflix's Meenakshi Sundareshwar. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Hansal Mehta confirmed the sad news early on Monday

The news of Subramaniam's demise was confirmed by director Hansal Mehta on Monday morning. "Terrible news to wake up to. Shiv Subramaniam gone. Heartbreaking," he tweeted. Within two hours, Mehta shared a statement on Twitter. "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form-our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam."

Condolences Here are the details of cremation and funeral

The note also carried the details of the 2 States actor's funeral and cremation. While the funeral will leave at 10:00am, the cremation will take place at Mumbai's Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi at 11:00am on Monday. Ever since the news surfaced, film fraternity members have mourned the loss. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote he was "extremely shocked and pained to know about [his] tragic demise."

Twitter Post Read the entire statement here

Remembrance 'Be free of pain and rest my friend'

Actor Ayesha Raza Mishra also shared the funeral statement on Facebook. She said, "Rest in peace Shiv. Aur kya kahen [What more can I say]. Be free of pain and rest my friend." "Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, [especially] as it happened just two months after the passing of his...only child," wrote filmmaker Beena Sarvar on Twitter.

Career Looking at Subramaniam's glorious multi-faceted career

The multi-faceted talent began his career as a writer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda (1989). His screenplay credits include 1942: A Love Story, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Teen Patti. Subramaniam then played supportive roles in movies like Hichki, Kaminey, Bangistan, and Stanley Ka Dabba. He was a popular face on the small screen too, having starred in Mukti Bandhan, 24, and Pradhanmantri, among others.