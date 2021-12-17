Entertainment Paresh Rawal's Gujarati comeback vehicle, 'Dear Father,' releases next February

Before 'Dear Father,' Paresh Rawal's last Gujarati film was 'Parki Jani'

Paresh Rawal is returning to his home turf, Gujarati cinema, after several decades. The comeback vehicle, Dear Father, inspired by his play by the same name, will hit cinemas on February 4, 2022. The actor started his professional career with a Gujarati film titled Naseeb Ni Balihari in 1982, before getting his big break in Bollywood with Arjun, a 1985 hit starring Sunny Deol.

Rawal is an acclaimed performer and all his last releases like Toofaan, and Hum Do Hamare Do, were given warm reception. And so, his return to the Gujarati film industry after 30-40 years is being celebrated by his fans. Interestingly, the play has already completed 430 shows. So will the movie be as successful? We will have to wait, but we feel it would.

Talking of the film, Rawal told Hindustan Times, "Dear Father is a play that's close to my heart. I wanted to turn this play into a film script for a long time. I have been doing many plays for years and had exhausted most of them." He added that the movie getting released in Gujarati, his mother tongue, "is meaningful and valuable" to him.

Directed by Umang Vyas, the "emotional thriller" has been produced under the Venus banner by Ratan and Ganesh Jain. Apart from Rawal, the film co-stars Chetan Dhanani and Manasi Parekh in prominent roles. Dhanani was also a part of the original play. It is a story of three characters of a family and their respective issues. Rawal's wife, actress Swaroop Sampat is a co-producer.

Clash 'Dear Father' will release along with 'Badhaai Do,' 'Shabaash Mithu'

Dear Father will face stiff competition from Rajkummar Rao starrer Badhaai Do, and Shabaash Mithu featuring Taapsee Pannu. Which among the three would you watch first? Talking about his other projects, the Hungama actor will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's co-produced Sharmaji Namkeen. The movie had late Rishi Kapoor playing the part, but after his demise, Rawal agreed to step in.