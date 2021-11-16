'Badhaai Do' will now release on this date next year

Release date of Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' has been postponed

Those who were eagerly waiting for Badhaai Do need to have a bit more patience. The premiere of this Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao-starrer has been postponed. According to reports, the "spiritual sequel" to the popular movie Badhaai Ho will now release on February 4 next year. The announcement of the release date change was made on social media today. Here are the details.

Expectations

Why does this story matter?

Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, among others, won several National Film Awards. It dealt with a fragile subject in a humorous manner, which was praised by all. So, the makers of Badhaai Do have big shoes to fill in and hence they are also leaving no stone unturned to make the sequel successful. Let's just wait for the film to release.

The makers announced the change in release date in style

Junglee Pictures, the production house behind the project, revealed the date in form of an invitation card. "Love has a new date! Badhaai Do will release in the month of Love. The new release date of the film shall be February 04, 2022. We cannot wait for you to witness this family entertainer on the big screen. See you at the movies," they wrote.

Check out the update here

The release date of Badhaai Do has been shifted to 4th February 2022, due to changing release schedules.Badhaai Do now arriving in the month of love and what could be a better way to start the month!@RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary pic.twitter.com/MEXSuCgGpR — Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) November 16, 2021

Details

Rao will portray the character of a police officer

Badhaai Do marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar. Interestingly, he plays the only male cop in an all-female police station, whereas Pednekar will portray a PT instructor. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie has been written by Akshat Ghildial (who scripted Badhaai Ho as well) and Suman Adhikary. Pednekar had shared in March about the wrap of the film's shooting schedule.

Why the change in release date makes sense?

The decision to change Badhaai Do's release date is a smart move, given that several high-profile films will be capturing the Republic Day weekend and the week around that. Like, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj is hitting theaters on January 21, while John Abraham's Attack is targeting a January 26 outing. In between these biggies, Badhaai Do might not have gotten a scope to excel.