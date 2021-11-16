'I Bet You Think About Me': Taylor Swift's sweet-vindictive offering

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 16, 2021, 02:23 pm

As a pleasant surprise to fans, Taylor Swift dropped a new music video yesterday as part of releasing her re-recorded version of Red. The MV was for Swift's track, I Bet You Think About Me, a song that was not part of the singer's original 2012 release. What's more, the video has been directed by Swift's dear friend actress Blake Lively. Here's our review.

Song

Swift is, as expected, relatable and touching here

Voiced by Swift, the record also features country singer Chris Stapleton. The narrator talks about how their ex must be having a hard time forgetting them. The depth in writing is nothing compared, to say, All Too Well, but the theme of heartbreak and getting over a lover is beautifully apparent here. Swift, known for her love songs, is again relatable and touching here.

Video

The video is funny, sweet, and expensive-looking

What really uplifts the project is the over six-minute-long video. Lively has imagined the song to be taking place at a wedding, where the groom's (played by Miles Teller) ex-lover (Swift in various avatars) is having the time of her life crashing it. The video is funny, sweet, and expensive-looking. And it has an immersive story. Even Teller's real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry, gets featured.

Easter eggs

Did you notice these clues and symbols in the clip?

Swifties are obsessed with the singer leaving various clues in her music. And, I Bet You Think About Me is no exception. Fans have been going gaga over the color of the wedding cake, implications of the various red dresses that Swift wore in the clip. The 31-year-old gifting a red scarf to the bride is presumably a sign that she's over the guy.

Verdict

Even non-fans will enjoy the MV at least once

Overall, the Gossip Girl star gets full marks for her directorial debut. She uses beautiful angles to capture two sides of the story and Swift's goofy acting will get you. Even those who don't follow the Wildest Dreams singer can enjoy the video at least once. You can catch the MV on YouTube. Verdict: The song gets 3.5/5, while the smashing video bags 4/5.