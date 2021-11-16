Here's why Abhishek Bachchan isn't in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 16, 2021, 01:58 pm

Did you know that 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' was offered to Abhishek Bachchan by Aditya Chopra?

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is entering theaters this week. It stars Saif Ali Khan as Bunty, instead of Abhishek Bachchan, the original Bunty, along with Rani Mukerji as Babli. This left many wondering as to why makers would change a hit pair. Now, a report is suggesting that a major fallout between Abhishek and producer Aditya Chopra during Dhoom 3 might be the reason.

Observation

Why does this story matter?

The 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli was a comic caper starring Amitabh Bachchan as JCP Dashrath Singh, Abhishek, and Mukerji. The movie was that year's second-highest grosser. Directed by Shaad Ali, the story was penned by Chopra, who also had produced it. A sequel was being planned for a long time but many were surprised when Khan was roped in for Abhishek's role.

Information

Abhishek, Chopra's tiff started on sets of 'Dhoom 3'

Revealing about what had ensued, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "The script for Dhoom 3 was being constantly changed in Aamir Khan's favor. Abhishek's protests to Aditya Chopra and director Vijay Krishna Acharya fell on deaf ears." They narrated that the climax was "the last straw." "When Abhishek arrived for shooting he was told that the entire climax had been changed without his knowledge."

Additional info

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' was offered to Abhishek; he refused

The source explained how this fiasco impacted Abhishek-Chopra's relationship. "This is when Abhishek put his foot down. He told Adi that he would not work in the Dhoom franchise again. Since the nasty experience with Dhoom 3, there has been a cold war between Abhishek and Aditya Chopra. Bunty Aur Babli 2 was offered to Abhishek. But he refused the offer," they concluded.

Projects

Junior Bachchan in and as 'Bob Biswas' arriving soon

While we have to live with the fact the Bunty Aur Babli franchise may not have Abhishek, but him not being there in the Dhoom series is something we cannot even imagine. Let's hope this cold war ends. Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan is currently busy shooting the third season of Breathe. The actor's Red Chillies Entertainment-backed flick, Bob Biswas, is slated to hit ZEE5 soon.