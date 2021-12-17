Entertainment 'Fursat' review: Simple lyrics, Pawandeep Rajan's melodious voice stands out

'Fursat' review: Simple lyrics, Pawandeep Rajan's melodious voice stands out

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 17, 2021, 10:58 am

Did you check out Pawandeep Rajan's new single 'Fursat'?

Octopus Entertainment released a new single by Pawandeep Rajan, the winner of Indian Idol 12 on their official YouTube channel. Titled Fursat, the track has been picturized on Rajan and Chitra Shukla. Interestingly the young singer also tried to act in the music video. However, the audio of the romantic number turns out to be the winner. Here's our detailed review.

Song USP of the song is the melodious voice of Rajan

Composed by Kashi Kashyap, the romantic number is targeted toward the youth. Words by Arafat Mehmood, and Mukesh Mishra sound simple and tell us about a conversation between two lovers. Rajan's voice is the cherry on the cake, especially the high notes. Even his fellow playback singer Arunita Kanjilal sounds divine. You will also notice tabla, dholak, flute, mandolin, and strings in the background.

Video Makers have kept the visuals simple without any dancers around

The 04:15-minute-long video begins with Rajan and Shukla having a frivolous argument on a date. When the girl gets upset, the boy starts singing to prove his love for the lady. Both are smiling throughout. Shot in a backdrop of a fort, makers have kept the visuals easy. No 100s of background dancers, no loud clothes...just two artists in the frame.

Information Why Rajan's alleged girlfriend Kanjilal didn't appear during the launch?

As per ETimes, Rajan's rumored girlfriend Kanjilal refused to feature in the music video, despite a prior agreement of appearing in all three songs-videos, and so was kept away during its launch. Apparently, director Raj Surani was miffed with her because she didn't keep her word and also thought her absence from the video would take the spotlight away from Shukla, hence this step.

Verdict You can listen to the romantic audio on loop

The romantic track seems to be getting popular as it has reached two million views on YouTube. While scrolling down the comments, you would see how people want more of their favorite singers. Verdict: The song and MV get 4 and 3/5 stars, respectively, (Soulful composition and remarkable voices of the singers). If you want to check out the song, you can click here.