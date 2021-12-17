Entertainment Is 'Alexander' name of 'Kurup' sequel? Report says no

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 12:37 am

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' has been directed by Srinath Rajendran

Ever since Dulquer Salmaan dropped a video on YouTube titled The Rise Of Alexander, rumors have been rife that it's something related to the Kurup sequel. It should be noted that the climax of the biographical drama had Kurup (Salmaan) taking up the name of Alexander, but reports have clarified that even though a film titled Alexander is being discussed, it's not Kurup 2.

Despite receiving mixed feedback, Kurup, being one of the most awaited Mollywood flicks, managed to mint a huge profit. In our review, we mentioned how Salmaan slays in the gangster flick, effortlessly, and so fans would be looking forward to more of his swag. This 0:20-second-long clip just raises this excitement, but let's wait for the makers to officially confirm about part two.

In the video, posted three days back, Salmaan can be seen smoking a cigar. A background music plays, upping the appeal. It then ends with the name Kurup being replaced by Alexander. A report by On Manorama says that Salmaan is reuniting with his Kurup director Srinath Rajendran for Alexander, announcement of which will be done on the 50th day of the film's release.

The movie had hit theaters on November 12, and 50 days of its release would come around the end of this month. Is Salmaan and his team planning to give a New Year surprise to his fans? Let's see! The report adds that filming might commence early next year, and a release may be set for 2023. Meanwhile, you can watch Kurup on Netflix.

Besides Kurup, Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali is the next major Malayalam film that will be released on Netflix. But unlike Kurup, the superhero movie will be directly released on the OTT platform on December 24. Mohanlal's' Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is also releasing on Amazon Prime on December 17. The multi-starrer magnum opus was released earlier this month on the big screens.