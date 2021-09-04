'Sharmaji Namkeen' first look released on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

We'll get to see Rishi Kapoor on the screens again soon; makers dropped poster of his last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of late actor Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, the posters of his last film Sharmaji Namkeen was released today. While he had shot the major part of the movie, he could not finish it and the makers had roped in veteran actor Paresh Rawal to complete the production. Earlier, the comedy was said to be released on September 4. Here's more.

Daughter Riddhima unveiled the posters, penning a long note

Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, unveiled the film's posters on social media. In a jovial mood, Kapoor can be seen stomping down a street with a briefcase in one hand. Donning the same sweater, scarf, and glasses, a second poster stars Rawal in a slightly different pose. Actor Farhan Akhtar, who is one of the producers of this film, also shared the posters online.

Check out the posters here!

Sahni thanked Rawal for agreeing to step into the role

Sahni wrote, "As a mark of love, respect, and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film." She then extended her thanks to Rawal for completing "the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji." The same words were written by Akhtar.

It tells a 'coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man'

The note summarized that Sharmaji Namkeen will be "a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man," directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia. Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures are producing the venture. No release date was announced, although Juhi Chawla, who plays an important role, had revealed in August that the movie will be dropped on Kapoor's birth anniversary. Surely, a certain delay has taken place.

Rawal's involvement was announced in January this year

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chawla had said, "We are looking forward to its release on Chintuji's birthday, 4th September this year." Notably, Chawla and Kapoor have worked together in films like Bol Radha Bol and Eena Meena Deeka. Back in January this year, Rawal's participation was revealed. Producers had assured to use "advanced technology" to "finish the film without compromising on the quality."

We lost Kapoor to cancer on April 30 last year

To recall, Bollywood lost a gem in Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020. He succumbed to cancer after a two-year fight. Apart from Sharmaji Namkeen, he also had the Hindi adaptation of The Intern in his kitty. His contemporary Amitabh Bachchan replaced him in that.