Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 05:55 pm

Salman Khan to host IIFA in Abu Dhabi in March 2022

International Indian Film Academy awards or IIFA awards has announced its host for next year's ceremony and that is none other than the bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan. The event, which will be held from March 18 to 19, will take place at Etihad Arena, an indoor venue in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This will be the 22nd edition of the award function.

The superstar was supposed to host last year's IIFA too, but it got canceled due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The winners were eventually announced via Instagram. He had hosted the full show of Star Guild Awards in 2013, but this will be his first time hosting IIFA. The first IIFA, organized in 2000, had Yukta Mookhey, and Anupam Kher as the hosts.

The official Twitter handle of IIFA announced this collaboration. They wrote, "Everyone's favourite Bhai from Bollywood is coming to Yas Island to host IIFA 2022!" On his part, Khan said, "Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally."

Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, and Miral, are coming together to organize this gala. "Commemorating the 75th year of India's independence and the UAE's year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking its 50th anniversary, the highly anticipated 22nd edition of IIFA will showcase a grand celebration of Indian cinema's finest talent," IIFA's statement read. "It will be an even bigger celebration," Khan added.

Projects Reports suggest that Khan has resumed 'Tiger 3' shooting

Khan just wrapped up his Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded concert this weekend. Held in Riyadh, it was a success, reports said. And now, he has returned to the Tiger 3 sets, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. A documentary series titled Beyond the Star, based on his life, is also in the making. It is being directed by Viraf Sarkari.