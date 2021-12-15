Entertainment Prakash Jha to helm series on PV Narsimha Rao's life

Published on Dec 15, 2021, 05:27 pm

Prakash Jha has locked in his next venture

Ace director Prakash Jha is set for his next project after the third season of Aashram. Soon, he will start working on a biopic of former Prime Minister of India, PV Narsimha Rao. Based on a book titled, Half Lion by Vinay Sitapati, the project will be a bilingual series, aimed at "celebrating the most uncelebrated Prime Minister of India." Here's what we know.

Announcement 'Story of a man who laid foundation of new India'

Backed by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Aha Studio, the venture was announced along with a motion poster on social media. It takes us through the pages of a book that describe the series as a tribute to the man "who rebuilt India." "The story of a man who laid the foundation of the new India that we know today," further read the introduction.

Twitter Post Filming will begin soon, informed producers

Applause Entertainment joins hands with Aha Studio to co-produce a premium bilingual series based on the book 'Half Lion' by Vinay Sitapati. The biopic of P.V. Narsimha Rao will be directed by the National Award Winner Prakash Jha pic.twitter.com/66Qz7iqhDS — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) December 13, 2021

Information Makers targeting 2023 release in at least two languages

Notably, this will mark Aha's debut into a non-Telugu original venture. Although the makers have said the project will be bilingual [presumably in Hindi and Telugu], reports by PTI suggest it will be made in Tamil too. Moreover, producers are targeting a 2023 release date for the historical account of the political leader's life, who was India's PM from 1991 to 1996.

Expectation Jha, master of socio-political ventures, will ably handle this subject

Credited with several economic reforms, Rao's tenure also saw the destruction of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, leading to major social unrest. The National Award-winning director, known for helming brave socio-political films on controversial issues like in GangaaJal, Raajneeti, and Satyagraha, can be trusted with presenting a dedicated tale with zeal. We're awaiting information on the cast and the rest of the crew.

Disruptions Earlier, Jha was attacked while filming 'Aashram' season 3

"It's important for today's generation to know the story of those who've played an instrumental role in making the country what it is today," said Jha. He added Rao's life had a great many such elements that can inspire people. Earlier, the filmmaker had encountered strong opposition from the Bajrang Dal while filming Aashram season-3. The right-wing body had vandalized sets and attacked him.