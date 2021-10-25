Prakash Jha, 'Aashram' crew attacked in Bhopal, film bodies condemn

Bajrang Dal raised slogans against Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol on 'Aashram' sets

Filmmaker Prakash Jha is facing some serious trouble filming season three of his web series Aashram in Bhopal. The show stars Bobby Deol as a conman-cum-spiritual guru. Reportedly, members of Bajrang Dal vandalized the set of the show, attacked Jha, and smeared ink on his face. The Producers Guild of India and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have condemned the attack.

FWICE appeals to government to take 'stringent action' against attackers

A statement by the Guild read, "Content production contributes significantly to local economies, generates employment and promotes tourism, which is why authorities in India and across the world formulate policies to attract producers to their respective regions." In another release, the FWICE has written to the government to take "stringent action" against the members involved in the alleged assault on Jha and his team.

Official Statement by Producers Guild Of India pic.twitter.com/xpqUEMcjJ6 — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) October 25, 2021

Madhya Pradesh minister urges makers to change show title

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra voiced support to the demand of Bajrang Dal and asked the makers to change the name of the show. He highlighted that such content on television is an "attempt to deliberately target Hinduism." "We consider the ransacking as wrong," but "Why is the web series named Aashram," asked Mishra, while informing that four people have been arrested.

Vandals have smashed windscreens of crew's two buses, say police

Police informed vandals have smashed the windscreens of two buses of the crew by pelting stones. Members of the Hindu nationalist party have also threatened to stall shooting at Arera Hills if their demands are not met. Eyewitnesses recounted how the group raised slogans against the Gangaajal filmmaker and Deol like "Prakash Jha Murdabad" and "Bobby Deol Murdabad" all while chanting "Jai Shri Ram."

Last year, petition was filed in Jodhpur court against 'Aashram'

Last year, a petition was filed against Aashram in a Jodhpur court. In response, it had sought replies from the filmmaker and the Gupt actor. The petition read, "The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt, and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus."