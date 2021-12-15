Entertainment Ajay Devgn's cryptic Twitter post raises curiosity about 'Singham 3'

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 04:48 pm

'Singham 3' will not hit the floors till next September, sources said

Ajay Devgn, the reticent man in real life who converses through his movies, has now let a tweet talk. The cryptic post has his screenshot from Rohit Shetty's latest release Sooryavanshi, where he had a cameo as Bajirao Singham, and the caption reads a tempting, "if you know, you know." This has given rise to speculations if Singham 3 is hitting the floors soon.

Whenever Devgn appears as the master cop, fans love it. The box office collection of his two Singham films and also the whistles his Sooryavanshi entry received are testimony to this fact. Also, during the climax of Sooryavanshi, we did get a slight clue that the cop franchise may be back soon with Singham 3. Devgn's post shows that something is in the making.

The 52-year-old star's picture in the tweet shows him in his Bajirao Singham avatar, while he is holding a satellite phone. His expression looks serious, as if the person on the other side of the phone has told of an attack or something on those lines. This tweet has sent fans into a tizzy who quickly started a hashtag and poured in their reactions.

If you know, you know 😉 pic.twitter.com/nIZvsOGb9Q — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 14, 2021

Earlier, when Shetty, who has helmed both the Singham movies, was asked of the third part, he had said its shooting "won't start before a year." Sources informed it starts rolling next year in September and the shooting schedule is being planned in Kashmir, Delhi, and Goa. The makers are reportedly targeting a release in 2023 on August 15, which suits the film's tone.

While we wait, let's see Devgn's upcoming projects. He will be making his Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR. Slated to release on January 7, 2022, it co-stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt. He will then be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, again featuring Bhatt. He will also be starring in Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.