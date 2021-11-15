Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi gets a new release date

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 04:28 pm

Release of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' postponed by over a month

Makers of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on Monday announced the postponement of the film's release date. The movie, which was supposed to hit theaters on January 6 next year, will now arrive in cinema halls on February 18, 2022. Directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film showcases Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar. It also marks the Raazi actress's first collaboration with Bhansali.

Details

Ajay Devgn also stars in the Bhansali directorial

"We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date... The film will release on February 18, 2022," the makers said in an official statement. Bhatt also shared the statement on her Instagram handle. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the much-awaited venture is based on S Hussain Zaidi's novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Biopic

Bhatt's first biopic and project with Bhansali

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also features Ajay Devgn, will mark Bhatt's first biopic. Bhatt will be portraying the titular role, while Sooryavanshi star Devgn plays the character of a mobster and her love interest in the much-anticipated Bhansali directorial. Moreover, by postponing the release date, makers have made it clear they are not competing with SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus, RRR, releasing on January 7.

Rajamouli reveals reason behind release date postponement

Rajamouli took to Twitter to thank Gada and Bhansali for postponing the release date of the Bhatt starrer. "The decision by Mr @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi," he tweeted. It seems both filmmakers have had a discussion about their respective upcoming releases earlier. Notably, Bhatt also has a pivotal role in RRR.

Projects

Bhatt has these projects in the pipeline

Apart from the Bhansali directorial and RRR, Bhatt has a couple of other films in the pipeline. She will be starring in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Also, she is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She has also joined Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for an interesting road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa.