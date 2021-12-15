Entertainment 'Shyam Singha Roy' trailer: Nani's retro-look amazing, extremely gripping story

Nani is excellent in 'Shyam Singha Roy' trailer

Following a short teaser last month, makers of the Telugu period drama Shyam Singha Roy have released its trailer now. Starring Natural Star Nani in two roles across two timelines, the Rahul Sankrityan directorial intrigues viewers with a thrilling tale. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian make up the primary cast. The movie is releasing theatrically on December 24. Here's a trailer breakdown.

The 2:50-minute-long clip begins with Nani in the present day as Vasu, a budding filmmaker who quit his techie life to pursue direction. Given he has a none-to-little budget for the movie, he street casts Shetty as the female lead. Sebastian is also introduced playing an interesting role. It's when Vasu gets embroiled in a fight and sustains a head injury that things change.

Vasu starts getting flashes of his previous life after the incident where he was a revolutionary in Bengal, named Shyam Singha Roy. Sankrityan's direction and Mickey J Meyer's music heighten the tension as we get a glimpse of Nani's retro look, and it's a sight to behold. The Tuck Jagadish star looks almost unrecognizable as a social reformer from an age-old era. Brilliant transformation!

Roy, as we understand, strives to free Devadasis from the cruel grasp of an esteemed temple in Bengal after falling in love with one such Devadasi (Sai Pallavi). Like we mentioned in the teaser analysis, the Love Story actress kills her scenes with emotive dancing. We see shots of the two running away but did they get a happy ending? We'll find out soon.

Devadasis ["servants of God"] were girls "dedicated" to deities in temples. They were "married off" to the gods, meaning they could not marry any mortal. This practice was banned nationwide in 1988 but estimates have shown Devadasis [as sex slaves] still exist across India.

Thus, the trailer manages a perfect blend of introducing the characters and the set-up while piquing our curiosity, too. Bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, Shyam Singha Roy will compete with Ranveer Singh's big-budget movie 83 in the theaters. Soon, on December 31, they will be joined by Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey. It will be a jampacked year-ending for sure.