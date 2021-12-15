Entertainment 'RRR's makers to bankroll Chiranjeevi's next; Venky Kudumula to direct

'RRR's makers to bankroll Chiranjeevi's next; Venky Kudumula to direct

Published on Dec 15, 2021

Makers of the upcoming magnum opus RRR —DVV Entertainment— announced that they will be bankrolling the next project of megastar Chiranjeevi, which will be directed by Venky Kudumula. While announcing the same, the team shared a short video clip where the director can be seen expressing his admiration for the 66-year-old. This film will mark Chiranjeevi's 156th outing, shooting of which will start soon.

Kudumula has helmed only two films so far. His latest outing Bheeshma was led by Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, while his first film Chalo had Naga Shaurya and Mandanna in lead roles. This film will be his first venture with a superstar in the main part. We have no doubt that this upcoming project will be a turning point in the director's career.

The makers further informed that the film will hit the floors soon. Sharing his excitement to be on board the project, Kudumula wrote on his Twitter space, "Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime! Thank you @KChiruTweets Sir for giving me mine. Your trust in me and my admiration for you will drive me to work to the best of my ability."

Dr Madhavi Raju is also a part of the film as its producer, along with DVV. For now, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to Acharya, which is all set to be released on February 4, 2022. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. It will also feature his son Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde in extended cameo appearances.

Meanwhile, there are three other projects of Chiru in various stages of production. Godfather, the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer, is being directed by Mohan Raja. He also has another movie in waiting, titled Bholaa Shankar, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. It has Meher Ramesh as the director. A KS Ravindra-directorial, tentatively titled Chiru 154, will have him as an undercover cop.