Entertainment 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' gets its main villain?

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' gets its main villain?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 12:17 pm

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' might not focus on Star-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, shooting of which started last month, may have the High Evolutionary as the main antagonist. As per reports, he is "the one who created Rocket." Nothing is confirmed as of now, but if it does happen, we will be seeing the backstory of our favorite genetically modified raccoon getting unfolded in front of us when the film releases.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Alongside the Avengers members, Marvel fans also love those who are a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy team. Right from Chris Pratt's Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Dave Bautista's Drax The Destroyer, to Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper), we enjoy their banters, bromance, and romance. And their villains are also iconic, so who would mind this complete package?

Details 'He's gonna be the one who created Rocket'

The update on the High Evolutionary joining the gang comes from KC Walsh of The Direct, who is known for such scoops. He told in a podcast, "I did hear - this is a thing that's been floating around - the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is the High Evolutionary," adding "that he's gonna be the one who created Rocket."

Information The character did carry out biological experiments in comics

He debuted in The Mighty Thor #134 (1966), written by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. In the comics, the character did carry out biological experiments and created animal-human hybrids, so the Rocket angle clicks. Also, part three should keep its focus on Rocket's backstory because we know about Quill, Gamora and the others more or less, but Groot's bestie remains unknown to us still.

Fact 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' releases in May 2023

James Gunn returns for this part as the director and writer. He had directed and written the first two installments as well, which released in 2014 and 2017, respectively. The third part is set for a May 5, 2023 theatrical premiere in the United States. Apart from the usual cast members, we will also get to see Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) in this film.