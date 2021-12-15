Entertainment 'Mohabbat Hai' review: Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan's excellent chemistry, visually appealing

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 10:44 am

'Mohabbat Hai' is the second collaboration between Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh

VYRL Originals recently released a single on YouTube. Titled Mohabbat Hai, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan, who were earlier seen in the song Baarish Ban Jaana. The video, directed by Mohit Suri, has visual elements that keep you hooked to the screens. No wonder the track has crossed 48L views already and is trending on the video sharing platform. Here's our review.

Audio Singer Stebin Ben's style will remind you of Atif Aslam

The slow-tempo romantic track has been composed by Jeet Gannguli, while Kunaal Vermaa has penned the lyrics. Stebin Ben puts all his emotions while singing this track. If you close your eyes and listen to this number, his voice will give you a feel of Atif Aslam. And, the prominent sounds of the flute and guitar used throughout the song keep you enticed.

Video Sheikh and Khan light up the screen with their pairing

The five-minute-long video is no less than a short film. It starts with Sheikh and Khan, who are traveling in a car, meet with an accident. After 25 years, they meet again and fall in love and die. The simplicity and innocence on their faces is heat-warming. It ends with a caption, "One lifetime is not enough to love you," retaining Suri's signature touch.

Twitter Post You can check out the video here

Information Really loved how the song tells a story: Khan

While releasing the song's teaser, Khan had written, "The teaser has given some glimpses of how the song is set in different eras." "Shaheer and I have been really great friends. Being directed by Mohit Suri was really a special and amazing experience altogether. I really loved how the song tells you a story," she said on working with Sheikh and the Malang helmer.

Verdict The visuals will make you curious about the love story

The best thing about the track is Suri's direction. He was able to narrate an incomplete love story in three different eras pretty efficiently. I had not seen reincarnation in a music video till now. Verdict: Song gets 3, MV gets 4.5/5 stars (For Suri's brilliant storytelling and the lead pair's equation). If you watch it once, you will watch it again for sure.