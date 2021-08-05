'Mera Dil Bhi' review: Shaheer Sheikh-Mamta's music video is torturous

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 09:00 pm

Before the review, it's a request to all the music composers, singers — Stop recreating old classics! This time, they have rehashed Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt's Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from Saajan (1991). Starring TV's handsome hunk Shaheer N Sheikh and Munni Badnaam Hui singer Mamta Sharma, the associated video, released by Ishtar (Venus Music's rebrand), is simply unbearable. Here's our review.

Music Video

What happens in the cringe-worthy video?

Video is set in Leh-Ladakh and begins with Sheikh on a bike. As he's not wearing a helmet, traffic cop Sharma gives him a ticket. And this is actually what happens repeatedly in the entire video. Sharma has fallen in love with the cop, so he breaks rules, which gives him a chance to meet her and act like a filmy teenager. Total cringe!

Performance

Sharma should just stick to singing and not pursue acting

In between the rule-breaking scenes, the two are seen romancing, dancing like what you see in Karan Johar's films. Although the music video was horrible, Sheikh looked super adorable as well as charming. On the other hand, Sharma should only stick to singing and say no to acting. However, this YouTube clip has another positive factor: The beautiful and picturesque locales of Leh-Ladakh.

Reaction

Surprisingly, netizens have liked the song, praise Sheikh

Sheikh has a huge fan following and they proved their loyalty by singing praises for the actor on this song's video. They wrote — "Shaheer and bike is a different emotion altogether," "handsome hero," and "Shaheer smile is enough to make anyone easily fall for him." Some called it a "cute concept," another comment read, "Starting scene already gave me that positive soothing vibes."

Verdict

Sharma's voice couldn't save even the song, gets 1.5 stars

The old version still has the potential to give you goosebumps. Kumar Sanu-Alka Yagnik's voices still touch my heart, while Dixit and Dutt's chemistry is aww-worthy. But, Sharma-Sheikh has nothing good to offer in the video. Worse, the Fevicol Se singer couldn't even save the song with her voice. Badash has written and directed the music. Verdict: 2.5 stars (song), 1.5 stars (video).