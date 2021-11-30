'Sirf Tu' review: Stebin Ben, Heli Daruwala's song personifies romance

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 09:39 pm

The picturesque shots of 'Sirf Tu' will take your breath away

Zee Music has released a new romantic track today on its official YouTube channel. Titled Sirf Tu, the song features singer Stebin Ben and Naagin 3 fame Heli Daruwala in the lead. Shot beautifully in the mountains, the track has all elements of romance and a Sufi feel to it. With one lakh views already, it is slowly gaining popularity online. Here's our review.

Song

The high pitch romantic song has meaningful lyrics too

Composed by Raees & ZAIN - Sam, the romantic track is a feel-good number. The words by Liaqat Jafri depict deep meaning to the thoughts. However, the high notes of Ben and Danish Sabri (Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari fame) add to the soul of this song. The backing vocals and the nuances of tabla and dholak in the track are soothing to the ears.

Video

The beautiful mountains are breathtaking in the video

The 4:30-minute-long video starts with Ben and Daruwala having a conversation at an open restaurant. Their charming chemistry reflects in the melody. The snow-covered region and the picturesque drone shots and the river add to the quality of the associated music video. And, the song's visuals have the power to make you feel like taking a trip to the mountains with your beloved.

Observation

Ben, Sabri's voice resemble Atif Aslam, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

If you look at the visuals attentively, the locations might remind you of Ye Ishq Hai from Jab We Met. Meanwhile, the crooners of this soulful number have a striking similarity with two great singers: Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam. Their notes and the style of singing would remind you of these stalwarts whose songs have the power to give you goosebumps.

Twitter Post

You can check out the song here

Verdict

Song and the video are in sync with each other

The male playback singers and the chemistry of the two leads in the video are the USP of the song. No wonder, it has a repeat value and must be included in your romantic jukebox. You can also choose to listen to this number while unwinding your day with your partner. Verdict: Song and visuals bag 3.5 and 3 stars, respectively.