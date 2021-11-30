'Pareshaan' singer Shalmali Kholgade marries Farhan Shaikh in close-knit ceremony

Shalmali Kholgade-Farhan Shaikh tied the knot last week

Singer Shalmali Kholgade, who made her debut in the film industry with Pareshaan (Ishaqzaade), and her long-time beau Farhan Shaikh are now married. The intimate ceremony of the two lovebirds took place in the presence of her close friends and family on November 22. The news of their wedding came to light after the crooner took to Instagram to share her wedding pictures.

Quote

'Had precisely the kind of wedding we hoped to have'

"22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match @farhanfshaikh," said Kholgade, sharing pictures from her wedding. "We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have. In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins," the Mumbai-native added.

Kholgade and Shaikh dated for more than six years

From the photos, we could see the couple twinning in their attires. While Kholgade wore an orange saree, her partner donned an orange kurta. Kholgade and Shaikh have been in a relationship for more than six years before finally tying the knot last week. Moreover, reports suggest the newlyweds will throw a grand wedding reception for their friends tomorrow (December 1) in Mumbai.

Engagement

They also exchanged rings on the same day, says source

Shedding light on their close-knit event, a source close to the newlyweds informed TOI, "Shalmali and Farhan always wished to have a low-key ceremony." "The original plan was only to have a registered wedding, but they eventually also went in for some rituals at their home for the convenience of their parents. They also exchanged rings on the same day," they added.

Work

Kholgade is known for songs like 'Pareshaan,' 'Balam Pichkari'

On the work front, apart from Pareshaan, Kholgade is also known for tracks like Daru Desi from Deepika Padukone-starrer Cocktail, and Balam Pichkari from Ranbir Kapoor-Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The singer also had featured on reality shows like Indian Idol Junior and Sur Nava Dhyas Nava, which airs on Colors Marathi. She has also sung numbers in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Marathi.