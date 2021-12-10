Entertainment 'Chiru 154': Megastar Chiranjeevi as an undercover cop? Oh yes!

Directed by Bobby, the film will reportedly have Ravi Teja in an extended cameo role

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi will reportedly be seen playing an undercover cop in an upcoming film, to be directed by KS Ravindra, popularly called Bobby. Tentatively titled Chiru 154, the movie will reportedly have him playing as an officer of law who is on a mission to contain an alarming crime situation from happening at a coastal town. The film may be titled Waltair Veerayya.

It has been more than two years since we saw Chiranjeevi on the big screens. The historical period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was his last theatrical outing. Naturally this comes as an exciting news for his fans who are desperately waiting to see him in action. Also, it has been years since we saw him in khaki. In gist, please bring it on!

Reportedly to be shot at the backdrop of Sri Lanka, the film will co-feature Ravi Mass Maharaja Teja in an extended cameo. He might be playing the star's brother and will start shooting next year. This will be Teja and Chiranjeevi's third teaming up after Annayya, and Shankar Dada Zindabad. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project, while Devi Sri Prasad will compose music.

Right now, the 66-year-old is gearing up for the release of Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady. Initially, Trisha Krishnan was roped in to play that role. She, however, opted out owing to creative differences. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will be seen in extended special appearances. The film will be released on February 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, he will also be seen in Godfather, which is the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film will have Salman Khan in a song sequence. He also has another project in the pipeline titled Bhola Shankar, co-starring Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh, and directed by Meher Ramesh. Both the films' shootings are reportedly happening at a brisk pace.