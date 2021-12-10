Entertainment 'Naad E Ali' review: High-pitched qawwali, has a repeat value

'Naad E Ali' review: High-pitched qawwali, has a repeat value

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 10, 2021, 05:48 pm

Did you check out Salim-Sulaiman's new track 'Naad E Ali'?

Salim-Sulaiman has released a new song from Bhoomi 21 (A movement where they bring singers from all across the country) on their YouTube channel. Titled Naad E Ali, it features four lead singers, namely Salim Merchant, Salman Ali, Raj Pandit, and Vipul Mehta. It is a prayer for Hazrat Ali in a modern qawwali setup. Make sure you listen to this. Here's our review.

Audio The stars of the track are Ali and Mehta

Composed and produced by Salim-Sulaiman, the track has a unison form of singing. It starts with ranges from low to high octaves. However, Ali and Mehta's high pitched notes will make you go 'wow'. At the same time, the soft and velvety voices of Merchant and Pandit bring a perfect balance. The repeat value song has Urdu lyrics penned by Noor Vasaya, and Merchant.

Video The huge set up makes the visuals look grand

The 7:29-minute-long video starts on a stage, where Merchant starts singing followed by the other crooners. The modern yet traditional attires of the artists suit the theme of the prayer. The happiness on everyone's faces literally touches you. You will also notice different instruments like drums, harmonium, tabla, and dholak playing in the background. It gives you a feeling of watching a modern qawwali.

Twitter Post Check it out here

Resemblance Song sounds like a sure shot extension of 'Ali Maula'

Remember Ali Maula song from Kareena Kapoor's Kurbaan? That track was also composed by the music director duo and sung by Merchant. His voice in Naad E Ali will remind you of that soulful number. Some singers have a unique quality where their voices don't age. Some still sound like they did in their debut rendition, like Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, KK, and Merchant.

Verdict The audio emerges as winner here, gets a good 4.5

Bhoomi 21 is an interesting platform that highlights talented singers from all over the country. Hope these skilled artists get the right direction and nurturing from their mentors. In terms of performance, the video has managed to get 1L views on YouTube. Verdict: Song and MV get 4.5 and 3.5 stars, respectively (Due to the auditory pleasure). Their new song will arrive next week.