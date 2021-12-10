'Naad E Ali' review: High-pitched qawwali, has a repeat value
Salim-Sulaiman has released a new song from Bhoomi 21 (A movement where they bring singers from all across the country) on their YouTube channel. Titled Naad E Ali, it features four lead singers, namely Salim Merchant, Salman Ali, Raj Pandit, and Vipul Mehta. It is a prayer for Hazrat Ali in a modern qawwali setup. Make sure you listen to this. Here's our review.
The stars of the track are Ali and Mehta
Composed and produced by Salim-Sulaiman, the track has a unison form of singing. It starts with ranges from low to high octaves. However, Ali and Mehta's high pitched notes will make you go 'wow'. At the same time, the soft and velvety voices of Merchant and Pandit bring a perfect balance. The repeat value song has Urdu lyrics penned by Noor Vasaya, and Merchant.
The huge set up makes the visuals look grand
The 7:29-minute-long video starts on a stage, where Merchant starts singing followed by the other crooners. The modern yet traditional attires of the artists suit the theme of the prayer. The happiness on everyone's faces literally touches you. You will also notice different instruments like drums, harmonium, tabla, and dholak playing in the background. It gives you a feeling of watching a modern qawwali.
Check it out here
NAAD E ALI is out! Go watch it on our YouTube channel ! https://t.co/rpvASk013H— salim merchant (@salim_merchant) December 6, 2021
Naad E Ali is the 8th song of #bhoomi21 featuring @Salmanaliidol @rajpandit17 , @vipulmehtamusic me.
Composed by @SlimSulaiman written by @TheatreNearYou me.@MerchantRec @ShivanshJ_ pic.twitter.com/jER3IMyEfR
Song sounds like a sure shot extension of 'Ali Maula'
Remember Ali Maula song from Kareena Kapoor's Kurbaan? That track was also composed by the music director duo and sung by Merchant. His voice in Naad E Ali will remind you of that soulful number. Some singers have a unique quality where their voices don't age. Some still sound like they did in their debut rendition, like Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, KK, and Merchant.
The audio emerges as winner here, gets a good 4.5
Bhoomi 21 is an interesting platform that highlights talented singers from all over the country. Hope these skilled artists get the right direction and nurturing from their mentors. In terms of performance, the video has managed to get 1L views on YouTube. Verdict: Song and MV get 4.5 and 3.5 stars, respectively (Due to the auditory pleasure). Their new song will arrive next week.