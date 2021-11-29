Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's 'MayDay' is now 'Runway 34'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 29, 2021, 07:05 pm

Note the change: 'MayDay' will be now be known as 'Runway 34'

There was a lot of buzz surrounding Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh joining hands for MayDay. The Devgn directorial anyway faced multiple shooting hurdles, and now makers have decided to change its title. MayDay will now be called Runway 34. Announcing the change, the team also shared new character posters. Runway 34 releases on April 29 next year, on Eid.

Background

Why does this story matter?

This film will mark Devgn's first time directing Bachchan. Based on true events, the thriller will see the Tanhaji star and Singh essay the role of pilots. The Paa actor had revealed he began shooting in January but Devgn had to halt the last leg in April owing to the COVID-19 scare. Notably, Devgn has previously directed U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay.

Posters

Devgn called it 'high-octane thriller inspired by true events'

Declaring the change, Devgn described the film as: "A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! (sic)." Donning a pilot's look, the actor can be seen sitting in the cockpit while the shot of an aircraft getting struck by lightning is reflected on his sunglasses. Singh's poster also features her in pilot attire.

Twitter Post

Here is Big B's character poster

Information

CarryMinati is set to debut in Bollywood with this

Interestingly, makers have kept Big B's character under the wraps. In the poster too, his clothing doesn't give much away. He seems to be someone influential as various certificates are hanging behind him on the wall. The movie will follow a 2015 incident when a Doha-Kochi flight had a close shave. Popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is also a part of the cast.

Eid 2022

Now, 'Runway 34' will clash with Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'

Devgn and Bachchan have collaborated on films like Khakhee and Satyagraha before; and Devgn-Singh co-acted in De De Pyaar De. But this will mark the first collaboration for Bachchan and Singh. As Runway 34 booked its release date, it has officially locked horns with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's much-anticipated actioner Heropanti 2. The Ahmed Khan directorial is also set for April 29 release.