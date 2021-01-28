Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently wrapped up work on the TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, has kick-started shooting for Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie MayDay. Sharing the update, the 78-year-old screen icon said that even after ruling the Indian film industry for over five decades, he still feels the jitters when he starts shooting a new movie. Here's more on what the actor said.

Taking to Instagram, Big B wrote, "Dear Lord... these first days on new films are always such a nightmare... Petrified and in constant apprehension .. wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed... Want to run away and hide (sic)." He had recently wrapped up shooting for the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which he hosts.

Reaction Meanwhile, Rakul is 'nervous' to work with Bachchan

Interestingly, actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is all set to share screen space with Bachchan in MayDay, responded that she should be the one getting nervous, as it is her first project with the superstar. Reacting to Big B's post, she wrote, "Sir, I should be the one saying this. So thrilled, nervous, excited to kick-start work with you (sic)."

"When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr. Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true," she earlier stated.

