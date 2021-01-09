Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has revealed that she has received the vaccine dose against coronavirus in Dubai. The 47-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself after the vaccination, where a small bandage can be seen on her upper arm. "Vaccinated and safe! The new normal... here I come 2021. Thank you, UAE (sic)," she captioned the image. Here's more on this.

For the unversed, Dubai started administering the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech in December 2020. Meanwhile, India has commenced dry runs for the vaccination drive across the country. The top drug regulator of the country has already given the final approval to two vaccines, doses of which will first be given to the healthcare professional, frontline workers and senior citizens across India.

Shilpa, one of the top female actors during the nineties, had made her acting debut with the 1989 film Bhrashtachar. She went on to be a part of movies like Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, Aankhen, Khuda Gawah, Bewafa Sanam, among others. She took a break from acting after featuring in the 2000 film Gaja Gamini. She currently lives in Dubai with her husband, Aparesh Ranjit.

