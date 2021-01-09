Spider-Man's great powers and greater responsibility have been a part of Marvel fans' lives for the last six decades. But the recent two decades have seen an increase in the Spidey fandom with younger fans discovering the multiple movies. If you are a similar 'cinematic' fan and want to get into the comics, here are the best Spider-Man comics for you.

First issues Beginning of Spider-Man: Amazing Fantasy #15 and Amazing Spider-Man #1

The entire Spider-lore started with Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962) and Amazing Spider-Man #1 (1963). When Stan Lee's idea of a spider superhero was rejected, he and Steve Ditko introduced Peter Parker in the final issue of the canceled Amazing Fantasy anthology. It ended up becoming so popular that the character got his own series, which chronicled the true origin of this teenage superhero.

Rediscovery 'Spider-Man No More' is a story of rediscovery

Created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr., the Spider-Man No More storyline in Amazing Spider-Man #50-52 is a timeless classic. Here, Peter Parker quits being Spider-Man due to a lack of gratitude from the public, which results in an increase in crime in the city. Along with showing Peter rediscovering his great responsibility, this story introduces the Kingpin, an iconic supervillain.

Spider-Men Spider-Men: The beginning of Spider-Verse

If your interest in Spider-Man comics comes from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, then Spider-Men #1-5 by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli would be perfect for you. This limited series shows the meeting between Earth-616's Peter Parker and the Ultimate Spider-Man Miles Morales from Earth- 1616. This story is the main inspiration behind the Oscar-winning movie and may influence the upcoming live-action, Spider-Man 3.

Noir The series of Spider-Man Noir in New York

This might be an unusual entry, but if you loved Spider-Man Noir in Into The Spider-Verse, these are must-read series for you. In Spider-Man Noir #1-4, Spider-Man Noir: Eyes Without A Face #1-4, Edge of Spider-Verse #1, and Spider-Verse Team-up #1, see the entire run of this alternate universe hero fighting crime during the Great Depression in 1930s New York.

Conversation 'The Conversation' is an appreciation of Peter and May's relationship