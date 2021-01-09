Music composer Sajid Khan, of the duo Sajid-Wajid, said that he is learning how to work solo, after his brother Wajid Khan's death. Sajid stated that he now has to take care of the things that were earlier handled by his brother. To recall, Wajid had died last year due to complications caused after contracting the coronavirus. Here is more on this.

Wajid was the face of their projects, revealed Sajid

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sajid revealed, "Before, Wajid used to meet every day and I always used to be inside. And now, I have to meet all the artists (sic)." "All the singers and artists, Wajid used to be friends with them. Now I have to become friends with everyone and work with them (sic)," he added.

I find him in my compositions: Sajid

Naturally, Wajid's untimely death has left a void in Sajid's life, not only professionally but also personally. He said, "Sometimes I feel Wajid has come into my composition. And he is always there, you know. I really don't want to think and believe he is no more (sic)." "Till the time I'm dying, he is there with me (sic)," the composer stated.

Wajid passed away at the age of 42

Wajid had died last year at the age of 42 after suffering from various complications caused due to COVID-19. He breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai. For the unversed, the composer had also been suffering from kidney-related issues for the past few years.

A brief about Sajid-Wajid's music career

Sajid-Wajid, one of the most popular music duos of Bollywood, have been associated with the industry for a long time. They started their career with Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998, and went on to compose songs for films like Wanted, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and the Dabangg franchise, among others. They also composed Salman's single Bhai Bhai, released amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

