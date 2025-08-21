'Bigg Boss 19': Who are probable contestants, Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar? 

The 19th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is set to premiere on Sunday. Ahead of its launch, several names of potential contestants have emerged. Among them, influencer duo Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are reportedly confirmed participants. If you're unfamiliar with them, here's a brief introduction.

Social media star Who is Darbar? Darbar is a popular social media influencer and dancer, boasting over 30 million Instagram followers. He started his career by sharing dance TikToks during the pandemic before moving to Instagram. On YouTube, he has over 12 million subscribers. Darbar is the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, who has worked on movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.

Beauty influencer Who is Mirajkar? Mirajkar is a beauty influencer and content creator, known for her travel and beauty videos. She boasts over 7 million Instagram followers and more than one million YouTube subscribers. Mirajkar has often collaborated with Darbar and his siblings on dance videos, leading to speculation among fans about their relationship status. However, they have not confirmed these rumors yet.