Zack Snyder is currently awaiting the release of his version of Justice League. The HBO Max venture will have almost 80% of its content as never-seen-before footage, he has claimed. However, the director is in no mood to end his tryst with superheroes. After exploring DC, he's now eyeing Marvel and has Elektra in his mind. So is his DC stint getting over?

Details Snyder wants to make a film on 'Elektra Lives Again'

During an interview with ComicBook Debate, Snyder talked about the specific graphic novel focusing on the Marvel's super-character, whose full name is Elektra Natchios. "I would choose Elektra Lives Again. Do you know that Frank Miller comic book? It's a graphic novel about Elektra. Daredevil is having these dreams about Elektra coming back to life, and it's really cool and weird," he said.

Elektra can manipulate inner energy, has dated Daredevil

An assassin whose involvement in the MCU has remained gray, Elektra's resurrection as the Black Sky gifted her with enhanced speed, durability, strength, reflexes and the ability to manipulate inner energy (Chi). She has had a romantic relationship with New York attorney Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in MCU, and that's what Snyder wants to recapture, if Marvel CEO Kevin Feige is listening, of course.

Failed attempt Jennifer Garner was the first one to portray the character

Marvel didn't really succeed in bringing out the best of the character on celluloid. She was played for the first time by Jennifer Garner in the 2003 movie Daredevil. Garner's praiseworthy performance earned her a standalone movie titled Elektra, which released in 2005. Though the venture failed, her work got attention. Comparatively, Elektra, portrayed by Elodie Yung in Netflix series Daredevil, received more love.

