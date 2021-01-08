Television presenter-actor Rajiv Lakshman has deleted his pictures with fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty, which triggered a controversy earlier today. He not only removed the pictures with Chakraborty, but also disabled comments and issued a statement. "I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words," he said in his statement. Here is more on this.

Chakraborty, who has been away from social gatherings since her involvement in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, was recently spotted attending a party. Rajiv shared pictures with the actor on Instagram with a caption that read, "My Girl." He also posted the image to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Shit Got Real". However, his posts invited severe online hatred and trolling.

Chakraborty was massively trolled for enjoying with her friends at the said party, with many posting nasty comments about her. Some even called it a publicity stunt by the actor ahead of the release of her upcoming movie with Rumi Jaffery, Chehre.

"I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I am happy to meet her again and I wish her well (sic)," the Roadies fame anchor wrote on Instagram. Rajiv's wife Susan Lakshman had also posted some pictures from that party to her Instagram Stories.

After the sudden death of Rajput in June 2020, Chakraborty has been facing much hatred. In fact, she even became the prime suspect in Rajput's death case after the family of the deceased actor filed an abetment to suicide case against her. She was also subjected to intense media trial after the death of Rajput, whom she had been dating for over a year.

