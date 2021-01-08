Several Bollywood actors, including Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Bhatt, and Urmila Matondkar, have slammed a National Commission for Women (NCW) member over her controversial comments about the recent Budaun gang-rape case. The member seemingly adopted a victim-blaming tone, while discussing the horrific rape and murder of a woman. The actors took to Twitter to condemn her remarks. Here are more details on this.

On January 7, the NCW member Chandramukhi Devi opined that the rape and murder of the 50-year-old woman could have been avoided if she had not stepped out at night alone. In a video that has gone viral on social media, she can be seen telling reporters, "Women should not go out at odd times under the influence of any person."

Chandramukhi, who was reportedly sent by the NCW to visit the victim's family, further added, "I think this incident would not have occurred if the woman had not stepped out of her house alone or had she been accompanied by a child of the family."

Many Bollywood actors called out the NCW member over her remarks about the rape case. Taapsee took to Twitter and wrote, "If people with her kind of thinking did not exist in this country toh aisi ghatna nahi hoti (then this incident would not have happened). #Hopeless #Shame." Model Diandra Soares said, "Wow. Really just wow. We in 2021 right? (sic)"

Pooja, irked with the comments, tagged NCW chief Rekha Sharma and asked her if she stood by the statement. "Kindly clarify if you agree with your representative that the victim was at fault for stepping out to visit a temple unaccompanied," she said. Rekha responded saying she doesn't stand by the statement and added that women have the right to "move on their will."

Quote I take my words back, Chandramukhi said in fresh video

After the criticism over her remarks, Chandramukhi issued another statement but did not apologize for her comments. In a video, she said, "If something like this is being reflected from my statement, then I take my words back...This is not what I had meant (sic)."

