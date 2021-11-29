Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh start shooting for Malayalam film, 'Vaashi'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 06:05 pm

This is Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas's first film together

The shooting of Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas's upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi has begun. Makers of the movie shared a couple of photos and videos from the sets confirming they have started filming the lead actors. Vishnu G Raghav, who has written the script, is also directing the project. Mohanlal had unveiled the poster and the title of the romantic film on January 25.

Why does this story matter?

Suresh is a promising young star who has successfully established herself as one of the most bankable actresses in the south Indian film industry. Though she began her professional life with a Malayalam films, she veered toward Tamil and Telugu films eventually. Vaashi somewhat marks her comeback to Mollywood, so she as well as her fans and followers are pretty hyped about this.

The film is being produced by G Suresh Kumar

The photos shared also gave us a glimpse of Suresh's and Thomas's looks from the flick, which added to the buzz. Both looked simple in their get-ups. Produced by her father, G Suresh Kumar, the film also marks Suresh and Thomas's first-time onscreen collaboration. Vaashi (meaning stubborn in Malayalam) will apparently be about conflicts between a couple due to their stubborn nature.

Suresh's mother and sister are also backing the film

it's a full family affair for Suresh, as her mother Menaka Suresh and sister Revathy Suresh are also the co-producers of Vaashi. The film's music will be taken care of by Theevandi fame Kailas Menon, while Roby Verghese Raj will work behind the lens for this much-awaited Malayalam movie. Urvashi Theatres and Remya Movies have joined hands to bring the film to the cinemas.

Apart from 'Vaashi,' we will see Suresh in these films

Meanwhile, Suresh has several other projects in pipeline. The actress will star in Mahesh Babu's upcoming Telugu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus are jointly producing the film, which will hit theaters on April 1. The actress is also playing the role of megastar Chiranjeevi's sister in the film Bhola Shankar, which also has actress Tamannaah Bhatia.