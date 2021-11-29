'Antim' review: Salman Khan's actioner is not worth your time

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 29, 2021, 05:15 pm

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's actioner 'Antim' is highly disappointing.

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, and Sachin Khedekar starrer Antim got released last week. The high on action and dialoguebaazi movie is highly disappointing. A Hindi remake of the 2018 Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern, which was directed by Pravin Tarde, Antim fails to live up to the expectations. And, I wonder if it was liked by bhai's fans at all. Here's our review.

Plot

The cop drama full of crime is like a trauma

Khan plays a Sikh police officer, Rajveer Singh, who can go to any level to bring criminals to justice. Sharma essays Rahul, who takes his family to Pune, away from his village where his father gets exploited by a merciless zamindar. He ends up becoming a ruthless gangster. It is about right v/s wrong, nothing new. Any guesses, who wins at the end?

Performances

The film belongs to Khan's relative, Sharma in all ways

It must be the first time when Khan has less screen time as compared to his co-star. And, the film effectively belongs to Sharma. His potential as an actor is impressive. The shirtless fight scene between them is the highlight of the film. Makwana, who plays Sharma's love interest, looks promising. Mahesh Manjrekar, Khedekar, Upendra Limaye, Sayaji Shinde have stayed true to their characters.

Minuses

It barely managed to keep me hooked till the climax

The overdose of slaps, gunshots, blood, fight sequences gets monotonous. I lost hopes of getting entertained after I yawned more than three times following the interval. The music barely made an impact, however, you would feel the vibrations of the sound design in your seats, courtesy Dolby Atmos. The film is shot in low yellow light, which gave a feel of parallel cinema.

Verdict

Not a good idea to watch 'Antim' in a theater

It makes me wonder, how would this film perform if it was released on OTT? I saw three students walking out of the auditorium, 15 minutes prior to the climax, which justified my yawns over the course. However, if you want to save yourself from a pathetic cop drama, it would be a good idea to skip this one. Verdict: Poor, 1.5 stars.