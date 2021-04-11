Ajay Devgn has decided to put the shoot of his upcoming thriller Mayday on hold in view of the worrying coronavirus situation. The project, which is being directed and produced by Devgn, was scheduled to begin its final leg of the shoot by the end of this month. But makers have stalled that for now. Mayday also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Original plan The team was slated to shoot in Doha

While the team has completed major parts of the shoot, Devgn and the crew were reportedly slated to head to Doha, the capital of Qatar, for a three-day schedule toward the end of April. The team had intended to shoot in a bio bubble but considering the resurgent wave of coronavirus, those plans were scrapped, multiple reports said.

Information Devgn is directing Bachchan for the first time

Understandably, Devgn would now be waiting for the scenario to improve. The movie had gone on the floors in December last year. Although Devgn has helmed films before, it is the first time that he is directing Big B. The two stars were seen in films like Khakee and Satyagraha. The Shivaay actor had shared the screen space with Singh in De De Pyaar De.

Films Devgn, Singh will work together in 'Thank God'

Notably, Singh and Devgn are also working on a comedy film, Thank God, with Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Coming back to Mayday, both Singh and Devgn will be seen as pilots in the movie. However, Bachchan's role hasn't been revealed yet. The movie will mark the acting debut of popular YouTuber CarryMinati as well.

Shoot The production was underway in Hyderabad