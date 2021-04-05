As Delhi is witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry on Monday said that COVID-19 vaccination centers in the national capital will be operational throughout the day starting Tuesday. The move is aimed at accelerating vaccinations in Delhi as the country is recording a sharp spike in coronavirus infections. Delhi is among the regions reporting a high number of fresh infections.

Order 1/3rd vaccination sites to function from 9 pm-9 am

In an order, the Delhi Health Department said, "In order to accelerate the pace of COVID vaccination, it has been decided that the timings of functioning of the COVID vaccination centers should be further increased." One-third of vaccination sites in all government hospitals will function from 9 pm-9 am, the order stated. Previously, vaccines were administered only from 9 am-9 pm.

Delhi outbreak Delhi reports 3.5K+ new cases

Delhi on Monday reported 3,548 new cases with 64,003 tests conducted on the day, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.54%. Delhi has reported 6,79,962 total COVID-19 cases, out of which, only 14,589 infections are active. 15 fresh fatalities on Monday took the death toll to 11,096. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain ruled out the possibility of a lockdown.

Vaccination Kejriwal asks PM to expand ongoing vaccination drive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding relaxation of norms for opening vaccination centers. He also sought the removal of the age limit for vaccines. If the vaccine is made available to all ages, the Delhi government will inoculate all persons across the national capital in three months, Kejriwal said.

Nationwide outbreak PM Modi to hold meeting with CMs on Thursday