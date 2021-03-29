-
Coronavirus: India's tally nears 12.1 million with 56K+ new casesLast updated on Mar 29, 2021, 11:58 pm
India on Monday reported more than 56,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to nearly 12.1 million cases.
Meanwhile, more than 260 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,62,166.
Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
Health Ministry confirms 1,20,39,644 COVID-19 cases, 1,61,843 deaths
Till Monday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,20,39,644 COVID-19 cases, including 1,61,843 deaths, 5,21,808 active cases, and 1,13,55,993 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,20,95,336 cases and 1,62,166 deaths till Monday night. Over 11.3 million have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
6,05,30,435 people were vaccinated in India till 8 am on Monday.
How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday
Maharashtra: 27,45,518 total cases, 54,283 deaths, 23,53,307 recoveries.
Kerala: 11,19,542 total cases, 4,590 deaths, 10,90,419 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,89,804 total cases, 12,520 deaths, 9,53,416 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,99,812 total cases, 7,210 deaths, 8,86,498 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,81,752 total cases, 12,684 deaths, 8,55,085 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,59,619 total cases, 11,012 deaths, 6,40,575 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 6,15,078 total cases, 8,790 deaths, 5,97,619 recoveries.
31K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 2.8K fresh infections
31,643 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,36,848 tests on Monday. At 23.1%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate.
Punjab reported 2,914 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,34,602. 6,749 patients have died in Punjab while 2,03,710 have recovered.
Karnataka reported 2,792 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.2% with 87,197 tests conducted on Monday.
2.2K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 2.3K fresh infections
Gujarat reported 2,252 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,03,118, which includes 4,500 deaths and 2,86,577 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 2,323 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 2,91,006, which includes 3,967 deaths and 2,71,889 recoveries.
Delhi reports 1.9K more cases; 1.4K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh
1,904 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.7% with 68,805 tests conducted on Monday.
Chhattisgarh reported a spike of 1,423 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,41,516. 4,096 patients have died in the state while 3,17,239 have recovered.
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh reported 2,279, 1,549, 1,368, and 997 new cases respectively.