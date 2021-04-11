Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 12:32 am

Hollywood superstars, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, are making their return to the big screen, together, with the romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. The film will be releasing next year on September 30, Universal Pictures recently announced. The two actors have previously starred in big hits like Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Money Monster. Their fourth venture will have them play a divorced couple.

Story The rom-com is centered around Clooney and Roberts's relationship

The story of Ticket to Paradise will be centered around Clooney and Roberts's relationship. They will once again be portraying a divorced couple in the film. The duo finds themselves on a shared mission to stop their daughter from repeating their past mistakes. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker will be helming the movie with Clooney and Roberts as co-producers.

Production Production to begin later this year in Queensland, Australia

Ticket to Paradise is expected to begin production later this year in Queensland, Australia. The film will get tax incentives from the Australian government as well as from Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy, as reported by Variety. Apart from the superstars, it'll also have American actress Billie Lourd, known for starring in the horror-comedy series Scream Queens and FX's anthology series American Horror Story.

George Clooney Clooney was recently seen in 'The Midnight Sky'

Clooney most recently directed and starred in the sci-fi film, The Midnight Sky. His production company Smokehouse Pictures is also set to back a docu-series on the Ohio State University scandal soon. He has won two Academy Awards, one for acting in the 2006 film Syriana and another for co-producing the 2012 film Argo. Clooney has also earned three Golden Globe Awards.

Julia Roberts Roberts won an Academy Award for 'Erin Brockovich' (2000)