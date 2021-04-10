-
A documentary series covering over two decades of the life of American rapper Kanye West is set to drop on Netflix this year.
The multi-part documentary was reportedly bagged by the streamer for a whopping $30 million.
It is touted to show never-seen-before home footage and other milestone events, captured through the 21 years of the Ye rapper's public life.
Here's more.
The series is yet to get a title and has been shot by the producing duo, Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah.
They have worked with West before in the Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire music videos.
Billboard first reported the news, citing sources for the expensive price tag.
Variety, however, later reported that the $30mn price was inaccurate.
According to reports, the documentary is going to cover the death of West's mother, Donda, in 2007.
The singer-songwriter's failed Presidential bid in 2020 is also another finalized contender to be featured in the video piece.
But it is not known if details about his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian West will be included.
Notably, Kardashian had signed her papers on February 19.
The rather high-profile KimYe split is going to find a mention in the final series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) though.
Reportedly, chances of West appearing in the footage are slim. The divorce comes after seven years of their marriage.
Moving on, West's musical success, including bagging a Grammy Award for his latest album Jesus Is King, is likely to garner focus.
Having started out as a producer for Jay-Z, West grabbed mainstream attention with his albums The College Dropout, Late Registration, and Graduation.
His releases, later on, have had allusion to his religious beliefs.
West's support for Donald Trump, comments on slavery, and his infamous feud with fellow artist Taylor Swift are some of the major issues that have made headlines in the past.