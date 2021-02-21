Last updated on Feb 22, 2021, 12:44 am

Yare yare daze! Yes, you would be donning your Jotaro Kujo cap and mouthing these exact words out of excitement as Netflix is presenting you a spin-off series of JoJo's Bizzare Adventure. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has premiered on the streaming platform on February 18 and it will be a four-episode series. Read on to find out more about it!

Ongoing manga Let us know the parent anime, 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure'

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is an ongoing manga series by Hirohiko Araki and is reportedly nearing the completion of its eighth part called Jojolion. The series focuses on a gifted family with the surname Joestar, having supernatural abilities called Stands, allowing select family members throughout the generation to unveil a hidden magical personality. Each part of this manga has been praised for new storylines.

Introduction Who is Kishibe Rohan? Is he Araki's alter ego?

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan focuses on one such character named Kishibe Rohan who has similar gifts. As per the storyline, he's a manga writer himself and has the Stand called Heaven's Door, which allows him to turn opponents into static books and also make Rohan alter the fate of their encounter, as and when he pleases. Fans consider Rohan to be Araki's alter ego.

Context The Netflix anime series is based on one-shot chapters

The series stems from the eponymous manga series consisting of one-shot chapters by Araki. The anime series positions itself between the manga arcs of JoJo's fourth part aka Diamond is Unbreakable and the fifth part aka Golden Wind. Rohan is introduced in Diamond is Unbreakable and the Netflix anime series focuses on him taking a break for artistic inspiration that turns out dangerous.

History The series released in Japan as part of merchandise