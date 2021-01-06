It's not all bad for CD PROJEKT RED. The Polish game developing brand is looking forward from the backlash it has received for its latest product, Cyberpunk 2077, and has announced an anime based on the sci-fi game. Titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime is for Netflix, and will be created by Studio Trigger, known for Little Witch Academia and Darling in the Franxx.

Twitter update The anime will be set up in 'Cyberpunk 2077' universe

A tweet by IGN had announced the same, which was also confirmed by CD PROJEKT RED. Through a YouTube video, Japan-based anime producer Saya Elder described how the anime will be set up in the same universe as that of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, but will have new characters and a story to look out for. She then takes us to Studio Trigger.

Twitter Post The anime drops in 2022, announces IGN in its tweet

ICYMI: CD Projekt Red officially announced Cyberpunk Edgerunners, a Cyberpunk 2077 anime from Studio Trigger coming to Netflix in 2022. #IGNSummerofGaminghttps://t.co/ZQ3l9Tl1Xb pic.twitter.com/BhPYVHwJBZ — IGN (@IGN) June 28, 2020

Who all Let's meet the team consisting of animators, designers and others

Hiroyuki Imaishi of Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill will direct the title and he will be assisted by Masahiko Otsuka. The screenplay will be from Yoshiki Usa and Otsuka. Video game music composer Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame will provide the soundtrack. Creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi, character designers Yuto Kaneko and Yoh Yoshinari complete the Studio Trigger team for the anime.

Context 'Excited to create something in the genre after these years'

In the video, Yoshinari said, "The cyberpunk genre began when we were in our teens and we're excited to create something in the genre after these years." The anime will tell the story of a "street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future." Unsurprisingly, it's being developed for both fans of Cyberpunk 2077 and anime at large.

Information 'Cyberpunk 2077' new yorker: Confusion over free downloadable content (DLC)