Framing Britney Spears, released last week on FX and FX on Hulu, created quite a stir among fans and celebrities. In fact, Justin Timberlake had to apologize for "failing Britney Spears," after receiving massive backlash. Internationally, only UK fans got to watch the NYT documentary, but now, thanks to Netflix, fans in other countries can also get an insight into the troubled popstar's life.

Netflix reportedly is approaching timelines of Britney's ascent to stardom, her fall and the ensuing conservatorship battle, which is similar to what NYT-Hulu did for Framing Britney Spears. However, it's not really copying the previous entry, because the production of their documentary by Erin Lee Carr was apparently underway before Hulu's show debuted. Meanwhile, TMZ refuted rumors of Britney working on a secret documentary.

"A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ...a doc from Britney and her team is definitely NOT happening. We're told a project of this magnitude would need to be vetted and authorized by Brit and her conservators, which is a big hurdle," said TMZ. The NYT-Hulu documentary is however not the first on the entertainer's disturbed life. MTV's Britney: For the Record grabs that spot.

MTV premiered that documentary on November 30, 2008, raking in a staggering 3.7 million viewers on that night. Meanwhile, this is the second time for Hulu and Netflix to work on different documentaries on the same topic. They had released documentaries based on the failed luxury music festival in the Bahamas by Billy McFarland in 2019. Netflix released FYRE, while Hulu released Fyre Fraud.

Talking to Sky News, Framing Britney Spears director Samantha Stark said, "I really hope that when people watch this, they take a step back and reassess their view of who Britney is as a person and as an artist and a woman." Britney, meanwhile, referred to the documentary on social media writing, "Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories."

